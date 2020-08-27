Police: Kingston man arrested with 250 heroin bags

Members of the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office report the arrest of David H. Smith, 35, of Kingston, following a traffic stop on Lakeview Terrace in the town of Esopus. Smith is alleged to have possessed approximately 250 bags of heroin after a search of the vehicle by a sheriff’s K9 unit.

He was charged with the felony of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and the traffic infraction for failing to signal a turn. He was released with an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Esopus Court on a later date.