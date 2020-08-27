Dorsky juried exhibition, Hudson Valley Artists: New Folk will open September 12

The juried exhibition, “Hudson Valley Artists: New Folk,” featuring 29 local artists in an exploration of craft, cultural heritage and the communities we create together will open September 12 at the Samuel Dorsky Museum of Art at SUNY New Paltz. “New Folk,” curated by Dorsky Museum curator and exhibitions manager Anna Conlan, showcases artwork that captures the spirit of contemporary folk practice in the Hudson Valley today. It offers a vision of what folk art can be. Some of the artists in the exhibition invoke these regional histories, and others draw on the inherited traditions and memories from homelands that new folk carry with them.

A second exhibition, “Dos Mundos: (Re)Constructing Narratives,” presents the photographs of a dozen recipients of photography fellowships from En Foco, the non-profit founded in 1974 that supports contemporary photographers of African, Asian, Latino, Native American and Pacific Islander heritage. It will be on view from September 12 through November 22 in the Dorsky’s Sara Bedrick Gallery. It is guest curated by Juanita Lanzo and Stephanie A. Lindquist in partnership with En Foco, Inc.

For information, visit http://www.newpaltz.edu/news.