Letter: Against a new apartment complex in historic Rondout

As a resident in Kingston’s Ward 9, I have invested in a living history. Every morning, I look across the road as I get in the car and see a historic house built in 1895 and possibly designed by Calvert Vaux in 1886. It has stood as part of a large wooded lot adjacent to the Ulster Academy building for well over 120 years. Later additions included several duplex houses for families, as the homeowner sold off some of the land, and donated a lot to SUNY Ulster in the 1960s for use as student parking.

This area has historically had the character of single-family dwellings and a small neighborhood community. All development up to this point has been geared to respecting and enhancing what was already there.

A possible rezoning of 2-16 Montrepose proposed by developer Andrew Wright for the purpose of erecting a high-density 15-unit apartment complex would be a fundamental change in the character of the area. It would also be another first — new construction on a historic parcel of residentially zoned land for the purpose of excessive profit in Kingston.

Advertisement

The Common Council has an opportunity here to encourage responsible development under its tenure. Rezone this parcel into three R-2 lot spaces to be used for construction of new duplex housing consistent with neighboring properties. Houses are also in great demand here! The remaining oddly shaped and unbuildable land should be used as Wright also planned — Ward 9’s first community green space

Sam Newsome

Kingston