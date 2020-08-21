Police: Intoxicated Saugerties man damaged public art installation

Saugerties Police arrested Vincent DeBellis, 43, of Rt. 9W, and charged him with third-degree criminal mischief, a felony, for allegedly damaging a piece of public art.

In the early a.m. hours of Monday, August 17, police responded to a report of an intoxicated disorderly person on Partition Street throwing items at passing cars. Upon arrival officers identified the intoxicated male as 43-year-old Vincent DeBellis of Saugerties. DeBellis was observed by witnesses tearing the wings off the “Spirit of Woodstock” butterfly, a piece of artwork currently on display in the Village of Saugerties as part of the “Fluttering Around Saugerties” Chamber of Commerce Artist display.

DeBellis was taken into custody and processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters. DeBellis was then released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Village of Saugerties Justice Court on August 31 to answer the charge.