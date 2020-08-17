Greene County man charged with rape after assault at Saugerties motel

Saugerties police officers have arrested Austin T. Hollister, 21 of Purling, on the felony charge of forcible rape in the first degree.

On August 16 at 3:04 a.m., the Saugerties Police Department responded to the Wenton Motel in Saugerties following a 911 call for a female yelling for help. According to police reports, witnesses reported hearing a female screaming that she was being raped. Several motel guests were able to force their way into the motel room, allowing the female to escape. One witness then held the suspect on the ground until he was taken into custody by Saugerties police officers.

Saugerties police detectives are continuing their investigation and additional charges are to be filed. Hollister was arraigned in the Town of Saugerties justice court and sent to the Ulster County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail.