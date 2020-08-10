Climber, 25, dies in fall at Mohonk Preserve

On Sunday, August 9 at approximately 3:30 p.m., State Police Highland responded to the area of the Trapps Trailhead at the Mohonk Mountain Preserve in Gardiner for a fallen rock climber.

Investigation revealed that Lauren Sobel, 25 of Brooklyn, was a lead climber in a group of three. Sobel was approximately 70 feet up the rock face and was setting protection gear in the rocks when she lost her grip and fell approximately 50 feet.

She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Troopers were assisted at the Mohonk Mountain Forest Rangers.