The board of trustees of the Saugerties Public Library will hold a public hearing on the proposed 2021 budget at the regularly scheduled board meeting on Thursday, August 13 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at the library on Washington Avenue.

Copies of the proposed budget are available at the library and may be picked up any time the library is open, or you can find it on their website under “about us.”

Elections and the budget vote will be held at the library on Tuesday, September 15 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Absentee ballots will be available after August 31.

For information, call the library at 246-4317.