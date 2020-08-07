Letter: Challenges met with creative reinvention

The challenges presented by the coronavirus inspired the organizers of the annual Saugerties Artists’ Studio Tour to reinvent the tour and to find a way to keep in touch with art lovers everywhere — especially our friends, patrons and supporters. We have taken full advantage of technology by using photography and videography to create a virtual tour that is engaging and insightful. While the tour has always been in-person with actual visits to the studios of many Saugerties artists, this year we’re taking everyone on a virtual tour through the magic of aerial photography, or as we like to say, “we’ll fly you there.” Twenty-four artists will take you on a tour of their studios that are nestled in some of the most beautiful locations throughout Saugerties. They will talk honestly about their journey to becoming an artist and how they have been affected by the desire to stay safe during the pandemic.

Viewers will meet new artists and have a chance to visit virtually with their favorite painters, sculptors, ceramic artists, photographers, print makers, collagists, digital and mixed media artists. We invite everyone to join us online to take the tour from anywhere, anytime on the tour’s website, www.saugertiesarttour.org.

Barbara Bravo

Saugerties