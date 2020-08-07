Central Hudson: 12,000 still without power following tropical storm

Nearly 105,000, or 90 percent, of Central Hudson Gas & Electric customers affected by Tropical Storm Isaias have had power restored, according to the utility. At its peak, more than 116,000 homes and businesses were without power, making it the fourth-most severe storm in the area in Central Hudson’s history. As of 7 a.m. on Friday, approximately 12,000 customers were without electricity, the majority of which are in Orange County and Southern Dutchess County:

Columbia County: 172

Dutchess County: 6,441

Orange County: 4,691

Putnam County: 740

Ulster County: 217

Central Hudson has more than 670 line and tree personnel, along with hundreds of employees in support roles, working to repair more than 630 damage locations. Since the start of the storm, approximately 2,000 cases of downed power lines and 113 broken utility poles were reported, together with significant tree damage.

Central Hudson anticipates electric service will be restored to 95 percent of affected homes and businesses in Columbia and Putnam Counties by 8 p.m. on Friday, August 7; Dutchess County by 11:30 p.m. on Friday, August 7; and Orange County by noon on Saturday, August 8. Ulster County has had over 95% of its storm outages repaired, with the remaining customers affected continuing to be addressed.