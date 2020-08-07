Abandoned Hard Cider opens a tasting room in Woodstock on August 7

Abandoned Hard Cider will open an outpost in Woodstock on August 7 at 1801 Route 28 next door to Santa Fe Restaurant. Abandoned Hard Cider is known for dry ciders made with apples from wild, abandoned and family orchards in the Catskills and Hudson Valley. Since selling their first bottle in 2018, this two-man micro-cidery has gained a fan base across New York State, as well as California, Nevada, Washington DC, Virginia and Maryland. “It’s been so rewarding to see people across the country enjoy our ciders! But we’ve always wanted a tasting room where we can connect directly with our local fans,” says Martin Bernstein, co-founder.

The new tasting room will feature an indoor retail shop where customers can taste all the ciders on offer, fill growlers and pick from a large variety of canned and bottled ciders and other beverages to take home.

Features will include:

• A wide range of ciders on tap, as well as local beers and kombucha

• Large selection of canned and bottled alcoholic beverages made by other NYS craft breweries, cideries, distilleries and meaderies

• Snacks

• Limited outdoor seating (starting in the fall)

• Backyard apple drop-off station

“Once Covid is fully under control and indoor serving is safe and permissible by law, we’ll offer fun stuff like game nights, trivia nights and TV season-finale gatherings,” says Eric Childs, co-founder and Woodstock resident. “Until then, the Outpost will serve as a space for people to chat with us, the makers and learn about our ciders and the processes we employ to craft them.”

For more cider information, news and more, visit www.abandonedcider.com.