Topics include: Maritime Museum’s Solaris and Apollonia partner on educational voyage; Abandoned Hard Cider will open a tasting room in Woodstock on August 7; Woodstock Library reopens; The Maya Gold Foundation is selected as a tMHFA site; and more . . .

This page can be viewed only by subscribers.

Have an e-subscription or Hudson Valley One Premium membership? Log in

Not yet a subscriber? Sign up here.