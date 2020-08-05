Lenape Lane bridge replacement project underway in New Paltz

The Mohonk Preserve is replacing the deteriorating, century-old Lenape Lane bridge across Butterville Road, a connection joining the historic Testimonial Gateway with farmland properties and providing recreational access to the surrounding Shawangunk Ridge. On July 27, a mowed-grass trail was created to provide alternate access across Butterville Road during construction.

The bridge was closed the next day and the decking removed. The next steps will involve replacement of the bridge abutments and fabrication of the bridge truss, followed by installation of the completed truss. As specified by the town government, wooden posts with reflectors will be placed to maintain the current width and height restrictions on Butterville Road.

This project was supported by a state grant from the Environmental Protection Fund and donations from Preserve supporters. The Preserve anticipates that the bridge project will be completed in late November or early December.