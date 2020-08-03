New Paltz fireworks delayed one day due to incoming storm

Due to the impending tropical storm, the fireworks scheduled for Tuesday evening, August 4, at the Ulster County Fairgrounds in New Paltz, have been postponed to Wednesday evening, August 5.

Residents are invited to drive to the fairgrounds that evening, where the gates will be opened at 7:30 p.m. and the show is scheduled to begin an hour later. Social distance guidelines are to be complied with during the festivities.

Tuesday evening, August 4, would have been the opening night of the 2020 Ulster County Fair. Although the fair was cancelled, the Ulster County Agricultural Society decided to celebrate anyway with free fireworks to thank the community for all of their efforts in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.