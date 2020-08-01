Local gyms hope to reopen soon, but still no date from the state 

While fitness centers and yoga studios in neighboring states are reopening with restricted capacity and mandatory mask use, New York has so far kept the doors on these businesses closed. Locally, business owners are frustrated at being left out of the state’s phased reopening plans, with some signing on to a lawsuit filed earlier this month against New York, the state Attorney General’s office, and Governor Andrew Cuomo . . .

This page can be viewed only by subscribers.

Have an e-subscription or Hudson Valley One Premium membership? Log in

Not yet a subscriber? Sign up here.