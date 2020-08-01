Day at the beach

Filing from Misquamicut State Beach, Rhode Island. Must be brief. Liz and I drove three hours — about one in each of three states — to be bounced and jerked and levitated by the ocean, and then head right back on a good. tired feeling.

Unwittingly chose a 77-degree overcast day, and glad of it. Presently writing on iPad in beach parking lot and feeling the effects of a vacation micro-dose in my body and around my eyes. Tough treading in the coarse New England sand. Peekaboo sun still had teeth. Small waves for pups. Washed-out people like me feeling unreflective and blanched in a good way, but everybody carrying a globally issued and palpable edge and fatigue.

The mood is no longer “crisis vacation!” It’s more “just the beginning of a new age of chaos” now. Not much else to tell.

