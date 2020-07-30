Catskill Art Supply closes its Woodstock location, moves its Kingston one

Catskill Art Supply has been a hangout on Woodstock’s Mill Hill Road to several generations of artists. Its Uptown Kingston branch helped build the Ulster County seat’s reputation as an arts center for the region, while simultaneously nudging that neighborhood’s gentrified rebirth. The Kington CAS recently moved from Wall Street to the nearby Kingston Plaza . . .

This page can be viewed only by subscribers.

Have an e-subscription or Hudson Valley One Premium membership? Log in

Not yet a subscriber? Sign up here.