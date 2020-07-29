Maskless group intimidates Woodstock drum circle

Some participants in the Sunday drum circles on the village green in Woodstock have felt displaced by a Freedom First anti-mask group that set up a tent near drummers’ area. Deputy town supervisor Maria-Elena Conte expressed concern about intimidation at last week’s meeting of the town board.

“There was a bit of a conflict, and somebody planted themselves in the middle,” supervisor Bill McKenna said. “We all need to be very careful and cool.”

Police have asked the anti-maskers to keep a distance from the drummers.

McKenna said that the majority of the village green was owned by the Dutch Reformed Church, which has control over what groups can assemble on the property.

“They’re showing themselves to be selfish,” said councilwoman Laura Ricci of the group that had set up their tent next to a new sign reminding people in town to wear a mask.

“From what I have seen on YouTube on the village green, that’s the same sorry cry for attention we’ve been dealing with for years,” councilman Lorin Rose said.

The Freedom First tent was absent from the July 26 drum circle.