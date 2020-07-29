Letter: Next step, martial law?

Supercallousfragileracistsexistnazipotus and his camouflage Gestapo-tactics police force is the new stagecraft of a desperate man. We are now witnessing Trump creating a false narrative that America is burning. So who are these “federal agent troops” anyway? His thugs? They are using tear gas on peaceful protesters, they beat up protesters and they throw other peaceful protesters in the back of unmarked vans.

Trump is attacking our very democracy when he postures as the tough guy, manufacturing chaos to play the law and order president. Lies and misinformation are this administration’s stock and trade. The DHS now has a Gestapo image because it’s acting like the authoritarian agent of a president who is enamored with despots and cruel dictators. This is a whole of government approach by our a-h*le muthafaker leader and now we must readjust and roll our eyes once more!

Neil Jarmel

West Hurley