Artists on the Street: A Plein Air Event in New Paltz

Artists on the Street: A Plein Air Event will take place Saturday, August 1 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year’s Historical Huguenot Society’s street event will feature a dozen local artists: Kevin Cook, Carolyn Edlund, Staats Fasoldt, Mira Fink, Emeline Hastings, Chris O’Neal, Mitchell Saler, Vaune Sherin, Joseph Sundwall, Fran Sutherland and Marlene Weidenbaum.

This is one of the first HHS public events since the March 2020 closure. Visitors can expect to see these artists painting live, treat themselves to plant-based tropical Italian comfort food from the Baba Food Truck, register to vote with volunteers from the League of Women Voters, get HHS staff updates on the museum’s phased re-opening, and pre-register for other upcoming events.

Visitors walking the grounds will be asked to wear proper face coverings and practice appropriate social distancing of at least six feet. Hand sanitizer pumps will be available throughout the site. Visitors are also encouraged to leave their information with HHS for the purpose of contact tracing and may do so in various locations throughout the event.

Search #AOTS2020 on your social-media platforms to see each participating artist’s final works. Registration is free, but limited. To register, visit https://www.huguenotstreet.org/calendar-of-events/2020/8/1/artists-on-the-street-a-plein-airevent.