Man draws gun on Rosendale Police officers

Rosendale police officers were dispatched to a residence in Tillson on Sunday, July 26 at approximately 12:21 a.m. for a subject overdosing on medications. The officers were met with a combative male, who attempted to refuse them entry. A physical altercation occurred.

According to the police, during the course of the altercation, the father of the combative male appeared from another room with a handgun, which he pointed at the officers. Initially, he refused commands to drop the weapon, but was subsequently taken into custody without further incident. The combative male was also taken into custody.

The subject who was suffering an overdose was treated at the scene and was transported by Mobile Life Support Service to Health Alliance, Kingston Campus.