Ulster will host two months of free drive-in movies

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan announced today that Ulster County will host a summer movie series for eight weeks, beginning July 31 and concluding September 26, in the parking lot at TechCity, 300 Enterprise Dr. in the town of Ulster. The series, “UC Movie Nights” will be presented free of charge to Ulster County residents and is made possible by donations from nine community organizations, as well as a partnership with the Ulster County Regional Chamber of Commerce Foundation and Radio Kingston.

To abide by social distancing precautions, all attendees will be required to stay near their vehicles. No alcohol will be allowed on the site.

The lot will open at 8:30 p.m. and the movies will begin at 9 p.m. Movies will be projected on a screen at the site, and sound will be broadcast on FM radio with the assistance of Radio Kingston.

Schedule:

Friday, July 31: Star Wars, Episode VII: The Last Jedi, 2017

Saturday, August 1: Star Wars, Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, 2019

Friday August 7, 2020: Mamma Mia! 2008

Saturday, August 8: Toy Story 4

Friday, August 14: The Lion King

Saturday, August 15: Frozen II, 2019

Friday August 21: Playing with Fire, 2019

Saturday August 22: Fast & Furious presents: Hobbs and Shaw 2019

Friday, September 4: Godzilla: King of the Monsters, 2019

Saturday, September 5: Aladdin, 2019

Saturday, September 12, (Double Feature): Back to the Future, 1985 /Hidden Figures, 2016

Saturday, September 19: Downton Abbey, 2019

Saturday, September 26, (Double Feature): A Beautiful Day in The Neighborhood, 2019; Little Women, 2019

“I am so proud that we are able to provide our community with a free, safe and fun opportunity that the whole family can enjoy during these challenging times,” Ryan said. “I want to thank the generous individuals and organizations who have helped make this possible and I look forward to attending a show with my family as well.”

Films are subject to weather and attendance is limited to a maximum of 200 cars. Visit http://ucmovienights.com for required pre-registration and additional information.

Additional event sponsors include Adams Fairacre Farms, Cross Point Fellowship, Timely Signs, Colonial Subaru of Kingston, Ryan & Ryan Insurance Brokers and Erie Insurance, Target, Best Buy, and Stewart’s.