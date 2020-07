Saugerties has long been considering joining a consortium called Community Choice Aggregation (CCA) to reduce the cost of electricity for residents and provide energy from renewable sources. Now the town’s Climate Smart Committee is ready to make a recommendation, supervisor Fred Costello said at the regular town board meeting July 15 . . .

This page can be viewed only by subscribers.

Have an e-subscription or Hudson Valley One Premium membership? Log in

Not yet a subscriber? Sign up here.