Police: Laid-off Thruway employee tried to light occupied vehicle on fire

On July 22, 2020, the New York State Police arrested Bradley R. Straley, 37, of Washington, for Attempted Arson in the second degree, a class C felony.

At approximately 4 p.m. yesterday, July 22, Troop T patrols responded for a call of a reported arson at the Canaan Toll Plaza located on Interstate 90 in the town of Canaan, Columbia County. An investigation concluded that a recently terminated New York State Thruway employee, Bradley R. Straley, attempted to light an occupied NYS Thruway vehicle on fire. According to police, Straley fled the scene prior to the arrival of patrols, and was subsequently taken into custody on the Taconic State Parkway. No one was injured.

Straley was arraigned virtually before the city of Hudson court and remanded to the Columbia County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail or $15,000 bond. He is next scheduled to appear before the court on July 28, 2020, at 9:00 a.m.