A tribute to a local hero

The Woodstock American Legion honored US Army sergeant Richard (Doc) Quinn on July 12. On that date in 1970, the Woodstock native was killed in action in the Republic of Vietnam. Last year, a ceremony was held in Woodstock renaming Hillcrest Avenue to Sergeant Richard Quinn Drive. This is the road where the local American Legion Hall is located.

Sergeant Quinn distinguished himself while serving as a medical aidman during ground combat operations in the Phuoc Long Province. According to Don Haberski, vice commander of the American Legion Post 1026 in Woodstock, Quinn’s company had just departed its night defensive position and was advancing down a narrow jungle trail when the allied lead element contacted an enemy force of unknown size. Although exposed in a forward position, Quinn skillfully administered aid to his comrades. As he prepared to evacuate them to rear positions, he was mortally wounded by the hostile fire.

In late July 1970, Richard Floyd Quinn arrived at the Dover Air Force Base at Dover, Delaware. His body was soon sent to the Lasher Funeral Home in Woodstock. On July 25 1970, he was laid to rest at the Woodstock Cemetery.

Among Sergeant Quinn’s many awards and commendations, he was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross for extraordinary heroism.

“We honor Doc Quinn today and everyday and are reminded daily of his selfless sacrifice to his fellow soldiers and his country when driving on Sergeant Richard Quinn Drive on the way to our post,” said Haberski at the ceremony on July 12, which was attended by local officials, family and friends.