Hyde Park man arrested for child pornography and surveillance

On Friday, July 17 the New York State Police in Rhinebeck in conjunction with the Troop K Computer Crimes Unit, and the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce arrested Richard G. Kelly, 49, of Hyde Park, for Possessing an Obscene Sexual Performance by a Child and Unlawful Surveillance in the second degree, both class E felonies.

Kelly is accused of possessing images consistent with child sexual exploitation and surreptitiously recording candid images of unsuspecting victims.

Kelly was issued appearance tickets returnable to the town of Hyde Park Court on August 4, at 4 p.m. and the town of Poughkeepsie on August 18 at 5 p.m.

The investigation stemmed from a cyber tip received by the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information regarding possible crimes or suspicious activity committed by the accused is asked to please contact the New York State Police at (845) 677-7300.