Police investigate increased auto thefts in Hudson Valley

The State Police in Troop K are asking for the public’s assistance to help curb the recent increase in car theft and theft from cars in the lower Hudson valley.

The State Police as well as our partners in law enforcement in the Hudson Valley have investigated over 400 stolen vehicles cases in Westchester, Putnam, Dutchess, and Rockland Counties since March 1.

Numerous arrests have been made by multiple agencies and many of the vehicles have been recovered, often suffering severe damage from the perpetrators, but there is something every vehicle owner can do.

“We ask that you please secure your vehicle properly and remove all keys or key fobs from the vehicle,” said police. “Keys or key fobs left inside the vehicle is the most common factor shared amongst these cases. Many of the vehicles stolen have been from affluent neighborhoods. Please do not assume this will not happen where you live.”

Additionally, residents are asked not to leave valuables in their vehicle, close the windows, and when possible park in well-lit conspicuous areas.