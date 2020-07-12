DNA results confirm that a Saugerties woman took her own life after killing her husband on March 29

Saugerties police have released the identity of a murder victim and his killer on July 9 after waiting months to verify the details of his killing through DNA analysis. The puncture-ridden body of Randall Keith Adels, 58, was spotted by a Saugerties police officer peering through the window of the man’s estranged wife’s home at 1976 Old Kings Highway at approximately 2 a.m. on the evening of March 29.

Officers arrived at the property in an attempt to notify relatives that Town of Ulster police had discovered that Deborah Adels, 62, had committed suicide by jumping off the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge earlier that day. After the analysis of DNA evidence, the nature of which was not released until recently, police concluded that Deborah Adels had killed her husband before taking her own life.

“It just seems like this was an estranged relationship, and this is unfortunately how it ended,” said Saugerties police chief Joseph Sinagra. In the initial March 30 press release announcing the discovery of the body, Sinagra assured residents that the incident was “isolated” and posed no danger to public safety.”

Fearing for his safety, Randall Keith Adels, who lived separately in Saugerties on Fountainview Avenue, allegedly requested a police escort to the Old Kings Highway property in March 2019 to retrieve his belongings left in the home after the couple’s separation.

The pair is survived, said Sinagra, by their adult children.