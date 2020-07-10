Two Saugerties residents face felony drug charges

Members of the Ulster Regional Gang Enforcement Narcotics Team (URGENT) report the arrest of Jenna L. Neglia, 26, and Luke J. Robinson, 26, both of Saugerties, following an investigation into illegal drug sales in the Towns of Saugerties and Ulster.
On Tuesday, July 7, at about 11:20 p.m., members of URGENT, sheriff’s uniformed patrols and detectives, along with the United States Department of Homeland Security Investigations, executed a search warrant at a hotel in the Town of Ulster where both Neglia and Robinson were staying. The search yielded over 600 “decks” of fentanyl, half an ounce of cocaine, over 120 tablets of methadone, a quantity of heroin, marijuana, and drug packaging materials.
Neglia was charged with the felonies of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (3 counts), Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree, and the misdemeanor of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree. She was additionally wanted for an outstanding bench warrant in the Town of Ulster on an unrelated charge.
Robinson was charged with the felony of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree.
Neglia was arraigned in the Town of Ulster Court and remanded to the Ulster County Jail in lieu of $30,000 cash bail or $50,000 secured bond. Robinson was released with an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Ulster Court on a later date.
URGENT was assisted in the investigation by the New York State Police Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team.
The following agencies have members assigned to URGENT: Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, Ulster County District Attorney’s Office, Town of Shandaken Police, Ulster County Probation, Town of Plattekill Police, Town of New Paltz Police, Village of Ellenville Police and the