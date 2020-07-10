Two Saugerties residents face felony drug charges

Members of the Ulster Regional Gang Enforcement Narcotics Team (URGENT) report the arrest of Jenna L. Neglia, 26, and Luke J. Robinson, 26, both of Saugerties, following an investigation into illegal drug sales in the Towns of Saugerties and Ulster.

On Tuesday, July 7, at about 11:20 p.m., members of URGENT, sheriff’s uniformed patrols and detectives, along with the United States Department of Homeland Security Investigations, executed a search warrant at a hotel in the Town of Ulster where both Neglia and Robinson were staying. The search yielded over 600 “decks” of fentanyl, half an ounce of cocaine, over 120 tablets of methadone, a quantity of heroin, marijuana, and drug packaging materials.