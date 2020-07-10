Kingston health-food store worker tests positive for Covid-19: Shoppers urged to get tested

Ulster County Commissioner of Health Dr. Carol Smith announced today that an employee at Mother Earth’s Storehouse in Kingston has tested positive this week for COVID-19. Anyone who has shopped at this Mother Earth store from July 1st to July 5 is urged to promptly contact their primary care physician and seek testing, or contact the Ulster County COVID-19 hotline at (845) 443-8888.

“I urge anyone who has recently shopped at Mother Earth in Kingston to be alert and monitor their symptoms,” said Smith. “We are encouraging residents, who may have been in the Kingston Mother Earth store from July 1st through July 5th, to be tested for COVID-19 at one of the County’s many walk-in or mobile testing sites. We will continue to monitor the situation and take measures to minimize the spread of this disease including completing contact tracing to inform those who may have been in contact with this individual. As we see cases continue to rise across the country, we must continue to follow critical safety precautions including wearing masks, social distancing, and washing our hands to protect the health and safety of our community.”

The Ulster County Department of Health has recommended the store is thoroughly cleaned and disinfected and is working with the New York State Department of Health to ensure they are following proper protocols.

Residents can find information about their nearest testing location and both walk-in testing sites and mobile testing sites by visiting ulstercountyny.gov/get-tested.

There are currently 134 active cases of COVID-19 in Ulster County and 88 fatalities.