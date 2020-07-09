Mark Gruber Gallery’s new location

The Mark Gruber Gallery has re-opened in a new location at #13 in the New Paltz Plaza — four doors up from its old spot and now next to the Royal King Dry Cleaners. That’s where you’ll find its debut exhibition, “Chasing Light.” Due to pandemic restrictions, the gallery has also implemented limited hours: Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and by appointment.

The gallery is also offering its museum-quality custom framing. Face masks are required.

Oils, pastels, watercolors and photography by Kevin Cook, Sue Barrasi, James Coe, James Cramer, Staats Fasoldt, Tarryl Gabel, Linda Puiatti, Hardie Truesdale, Marlene Wiedenbaum and others are on display.

For information, call 255-1241 or visit markgrubergallery.com.