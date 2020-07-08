Maritime Museum reopens in Kingston

As the mid-Hudson region enters phase 4 of re-opening, the Hudson River Maritime Museum on the Rondout Creek in Kingston will be open to the public on a new reduced schedule starting this Friday, July 11. Open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m., the museum galleries will operate at 25 percent capacity. Admission pricing remains the same as before the pandemic — $9 for adults, $6 for seniors and children.

Visitors must wear masks inside the museum building and adhere to social distancing whenever possible. If visitors do not have masks, masks will be provided by the museum. The museum will also operate with a unidirectional entrance and separate exit. All hands-on activities, touch screens and interactive displays will be closed. Bathrooms will be open and hand sanitizer stations available.

The Wooden Boat School will remain closed to the public. Boat rides aboard the 100% solar-powered tour boat Solaris are currently available for private charter only. Public rides will be available starting July 17. All passengers must wear masks while on board and each ride will be limited to ten passengers.

As always, the museum’s outdoor exhibits are open to the public. The museum’s docks are open to transient boaters, but shore facilities remain closed for the time being. For details, including Solaris charter and tour information, visit the website at www.hrmm.org or call 388-0071.