Second skydiver in a week dies in Gardiner

For the second time in a week, a skydiver fell to his death in Gardiner.

Yesterday, July 5, at approximately 5:40 p.m. state police responded to Skydive the Ranch, 55 Sand Hill Road in the town of Gardiner, for a skydiver with injuries subsequent to a hard landing. Investigation revealed that David H.Richardson, 41, of Gardiner was attempting a “swoop landing” when he landed at a high rate of speed.

Richardson was transported to Westchester Medical Center via helicopter where he succumbed to his injuries.

A week before, New York City resident William “Bill” McCartin died after becoming separated from his parachute and harness while in the air. Police are still investigating how that happened.