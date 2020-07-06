News Wire

Second skydiver in a week dies in Gardiner

by //0 comments

For the second time in a week, a skydiver fell to his death in Gardiner.

Yesterday, July 5, at approximately 5:40 p.m. state police responded to Skydive the Ranch, 55 Sand Hill Road in the town of Gardiner, for a skydiver with injuries subsequent to a hard landing. Investigation revealed that David H.Richardson, 41, of Gardiner was attempting a “swoop landing” when he landed at a high rate of speed.

Richardson was transported to Westchester Medical Center via helicopter where he succumbed to his injuries.

Advertisement

A week before, New York City resident William “Bill” McCartin died after becoming separated from his parachute and harness while in the air. Police are still investigating how that happened.

Post Your Thoughts