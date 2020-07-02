Greenville Drive-In hosts Diggers screening with director Katherine Dieckmann July 16

Here in the mid-Hudson, we know Paul Rudd as that Rhinebeck guy who teamed up with fellow actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan to save Samuel’s Sweet Shop from going out of business. Worldwide, most people these days know him as Ant-Man in the Marvel movies. Before that, he got regular work playing sidekick roles in Judd Apatow bromance comedies.

Super-fame was not yet his in 2006 when Rudd starred in Katherine Dieckmann’s indie feature Diggers, a low-key, bittersweet slice-of-life yarn about four friends who eke out a meager living in Long Island’s clam industry in the post-Watergate era. The cast also includes Sarah Paulson, Maura Tierney, Ron Eldard, Josh Hamilton, Lauren Ambrose and Ken Marino, who wrote the script.

While critical reception was mainly admiring, Diggers didn’t make it onto many of our radars when it first came out, so a new opportunity to see it on a big screen is a welcome treat. Appropriately for the summer of COVID-19, that screen will be an outdoor one: at the Greenville Drive-In, located on Route 32 in Greene County. The showing, at 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, will be the Woodstock Film Festival’s first live in-person event since February. Need more incentive to check it out? Director Katherine Dieckmann will be on hand for a live question-and-answer session following the screening!

Tickets cost $15 per person, and the gate opens at 7:30 p.m. To find out more or to purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/2ZbyMv8.