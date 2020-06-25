Kingston will hold fine-art exhibition, with prizes, in September

A Call for Artists has been announced for a new annual fine-arts exhibition and competition this September. Regional in scope, the Kingston Annual 2020 will be hosted jointly by the Kingston Midtown Arts District (MAD) and Arts Society of Kingston (ASK).

Works at the ASK galleries at 97 Broadway in Kingston will simultaneously be shown in an online gallery. Both galleries will open on September 5 as part of Kingston’s First Saturday hoopla and remain up through the weekend of September 26/27 (Art Walk Kingston). If the ASK galleries are open to the public, onsite opening and closing receptions will be scheduled for September 5 and 26. The online gallery will be active for a year and then archived for subsequent viewing.

“The show, which will be curated by Kingston’s distinguished artist awardee Julie Hedrick, will undoubtedly be the first public art show since the pandemic,” predicts Anne Bailey, co-founder of Bailey Pottery and MAD board president. “It will allow us to showcase the outstanding talent here in Kingston, alongside other artists from the [mid-Hudson] region.” Kingston, according to Hedrick, “is now the epicenter of the arts in action.”

The deadline for artists to submit work is July 1, and prizes will be awarded for first- ($500), second- ($250) and third-place ($150) entries. For information, including eligibility, application and submission guidelines for artists, e-mail kingstonannual@gmail.com or visit http://kingstonannual.art.