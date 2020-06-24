Mohonk cracks down on nudity

Mohonk Preserve announced this week that nude hiking and sun-bathing in the area below the Split Rock swimming area will be formally prohibited beginning this year. The Preserve cited “[persistent] … inappropriate public behavior in an area just yards away from where families and other visitors were enjoying the trail and Split Rock wading area” as well as damage to the surrounding land in the form erosion and the creation of unauthorized trails.

Here’s the announcement:

For many years, the land below the Split Rock wading area was used as a place where naturists congregated, although nudity and nude hiking/sunbathing were never sanctioned recreational uses at Mohonk Preserve.

Recently, there has been an increase in land management issues around this area, including the unauthorized creation of several trails and increased erosion of the area along the Coxing Kill. Additionally, some visitors persistently engaged in inappropriate public behavior in an area just yards away from where families and other visitors were enjoying the trail and Split Rock wading area. Further, public nudity is prohibited by New York State Law.

After extensive evaluation and in consultation with Mohonk Preserve’s Land Stewardship Committee, nudity was formally prohibited at Mohonk Preserve in conjunction with the reopening of the Coxing Trailhead.

We want to offer all members and visitors a pleasant experience in nature during their time at the Preserve and strive always to conserve the natural resources we are charged with protecting. The area around Split Rock will continue to be open for all to enjoy.

We understand that this decision is disappointing to some of you and we apologize that all members were not informed prior to the posting and enforcement of this rule.