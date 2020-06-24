Kingston teen drowns in Rondout Creek

An 18-year-old Kingston man drowned yesterday in the Rondout Creek in High Falls, according to the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday, June 24, multiple police, fire and EMS agencies responded to a 911 call for a water emergency in the Rondout Creek in the vicinity of 25 Bruceville Road in the Town of Marbletown. The ensuing effort resulted in the recovery of Christopher K. Bamba, 18, of Kingston.

A preliminary investigation suggests Bamba was swimming with friends in the creek when he became “in distress.” Despite rescue efforts from several people, he was unable to reach shore. Divers from Ulster Hose and our in-water rescue team recovered him and after unsuccessful attempts to resuscitate him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

The investigation is continuing. According to police, preliminary indications, including numerous witness accounts, suggest this incident was accidental.

Deputies were assisted by the New York State Police, Town of Rosendale Police, Mobile Life Support Services, Marbletown First Aid and fire companies from High Falls, Ulster Hose, Cottekill and Stone Ridge.