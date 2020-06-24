Andreassen leads in Saugerties Town Justice Democratic primary tally

The results of the in-person voting for Saugerties Town Judge are in, and so far, Claudia Andreassen has a commanding lead. However, with an increased emphasis on absentee voting, the final results may not be known until early July.

The results from the polls show Andreassen with a total of 617 votes on a total of all five party lines to Stan O’Dell’s 245. When the totals are broken down by party, O’Dell leads on all the lines except the Democratic. He leads 34-21 on the independent (no party) line; 5-1 on the Working Families line; 5-1 on the Green Party line and 1-0 on the Liberal Party line.

Final totals may not be available until early July, according to published reports, because of the high volume of absentee and mail-in ballots, which must still be counted. Mail-in ballots may not even come in for several days, since their timeliness will be based on when they are postmarked, not when they are received.