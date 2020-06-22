Saugerties man arrested while attempting to flee from cops

Saturday, June 20 at 10:59 p.m., Saugerties Police arrested 33-year-old Ricky Alexander of 36 Country Club Drive Mount Marion Town of Saugerties.
Officers went to Alexander’s residence to execute two warrants of arrest issued by the Town of Saugerties Justice Court, charging Alexander with the following:
- Assault in the 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Strangulation in the 2nd Degree (Felony);
- Aggravated Sex Abuse in the 3rd Degree (Felony)
- Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree (Felony)
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child (3 counts Misdemeanor)
- Harassment 2nd (Violation)
According to police, Alexander was nabbed by officers as he was attempting to flee from the residence through a window. Awaiting officers took Alexander into custody without further incident.
Alexander was virtually arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court and remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail pending future court proceedings.