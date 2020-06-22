Saugerties man arrested while attempting to flee from cops

Saturday, June 20 at 10:59 p.m., Saugerties Police arrested 33-year-old Ricky Alexander of 36 Country Club Drive Mount Marion Town of Saugerties.

Officers went to Alexander’s residence to execute two warrants of arrest issued by the Town of Saugerties Justice Court, charging Alexander with the following:

Assault in the 2 nd Degree (Felony)

Strangulation in the 2 nd Degree (Felony);

Aggravated Sex Abuse in the 3 rd Degree (Felony)

Grand Larceny in the 3 rd Degree (Felony)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child (3 counts Misdemeanor)

Harassment 2 nd (Violation)

According to police, Alexander was nabbed by officers as he was attempting to flee from the residence through a window. Awaiting officers took Alexander into custody without further incident.

Alexander was virtually arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court and remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail pending future court proceedings.