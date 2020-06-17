Man charged with homicide in Ulster County overdose death

Members of the Ulster Regional Gang Enforcement Narcotics Team (URGENT) and the Town of Shawangunk Police Department report the arrest of three people following a long-term investigation into sales of fentanyl which resulted in at least one fatal overdose.

On April 15, the Shawangunk Police responded to a residence in the Town of Shawangunk for a 911 call for an unconscious, unresponsive male. The person, later identified as Chase T. Coddington, 29, also of Wallkill, was determined to have passed away from an overdose of fentanyl.

An investigation over the next few months conducted by URGENT led to the arrests of Humberto A. Borges, 44, of Newburgh and The Bronx on June 4 and brothers John A. Formisano III, 29, and Neil F. Formisano, 28, both of the hamlet of Wallkill on June 5. Both Formisanos are alleged to have purchased fentanyl from Borges. John Formisano is alleged to have provided some of this fentanyl to Mr. Coddington, which caused his death.

Borges was charged with the felony of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and the misdemeanor of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree. John Formisano was charged with the felonies of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and criminally negligent homicide. Neil Formisano was charged with the felony of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree.

Borges was remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail due to being charged with a felony and having two or more prior felony convictions. Both Formisano’s were released with appearance tickets to reappear in the Town of Shawangunk Justice Court on a later date.

The investigation is continuing and additional charges may be filed.

Announcing the arrest in a press conference on Friday, Ulster County Sheriff Juan Figueroa said overdoses are up 100 percent and fatalities are up 56 percent in Ulster County in the first half of 2020. The arrest of John Formisano on the charge of criminally negligent homicide is the second such arrest made in connection with an overdose in Ulster County. The first came last August.

The following agencies have members assigned to URGENT: Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, Ulster County District Attorney’s Office, Town of Shandaken Police, Ulster County Probation, Town of Plattekill Police, Village of Ellenville Police and the United States Department of Homeland Security Investigations.