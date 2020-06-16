New Paltz police officer’s rap video leads to accusations of transphobia 

A short video showing New Paltz police officer Robert Sisco rapping in his car posted and shared publicly this week has led to complaints that the officer is “transphobic” and should be removed from the force. The rap includes the lyrics: “There’s only two genders and Trump’s still your president / Boys have a penis and girls have a vagina.”

The full lyrics (with profanity) are:

Hey, hi, hello, this is officer Bob Last name Sisco, first name Rob I’m a man of many talents so many talents in fact I know you’re thinking that I’m black so of course I can rap Well that’s partially true and the truth does hurt No I’m not Will Smith so fuck I’m gonna curse Spit facts over feelings because you’re feelings are irrelevant There’s only two genders and Trump’s still your president Boys have a penis and girls have a vagina This whole coronavirus was sent here from China Hillary is Killary we all know the reason Where those emails at? We should hang her for treason I try to keep calm cause it’s good for my health But we all know Epstein didn’t kill himself Just because I’m a cop it doesn’t mean that I’m bad Every day I go to work and I put on a badge But I’d rather use my words than resorting to violence Cause I’d rather talk to y’all than a blue wall of silence I grew up in the hood, I’m a Newburgh G I might be 5-O, I’m still the same old me And we all bleed red, whether white, black or brown But we need to get together and shut this shit down Stop lootin’, stop shootin’, stop fires and threats It only takes two people I’m first so who’s next?

A public meeting will be held Thursday. We’ll post more specifics as they become available. For now, here’s the official statement from the town:

The Town Board, as Police Commission, has received many complaints and has seen the officer’s video. We are so sorry that the trust of many in our community has been broken and that their safety feels threatened. No one in our town should have to feel that way about our police. The New Paltz Police has initiated an internal investigation and will be working closely with the Police Commission to explore and direct responsive action in this matter. We are all committed to repairing trust with our New Paltz transgender and LGBTQ+ community members.

Stay tuned.