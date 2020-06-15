Ulster County goes 24 hours without a new Covid-19 case

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan announced today that Ulster County had zero new cases of COVID-19 over the last 24-hour period. This marks the first time this has occurred in Ulster County since the outbreak began in mid-March. 512 people were tested yesterday, with none of them testing positive for COVID-19. Since the pandemic began, 25,910 total Ulster County residents have been tested with 1,781 confirmed cases, 1,354 recovered and 344 currently active cases.

“This is a major milestone for Ulster County,” Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan said. “I want to be very clear: while this is encouraging news, it does not mean we can ignore the important safety precautions we must all follow to combat COVID-19. This good news is the direct result of our residents being careful — socially distancing, wearing masks, and washing their hands. It is absolutely critical that we all continue to do these things in order to avoid a second wave.”

There are currently 1781 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 83 fatalities in Ulster County.

Advertisement

Here’s the chart showing the total active cases over time:

And by town: