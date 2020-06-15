Two charged in Kingston auto parts store break-in

The City of Kingston Police Department reports the arrests of 33-year-old Christopher W Power of Garden Street Kingston and 42-year-old Heather A Barlow of Garden Street Kingston for third-degree burglary.

On Friday, June 12 at about 2 a.m., members of the Kingston Police Department responded to an alarm at NAPA Auto Parts on Broadway. Upon arrival, officers found that a glass window had been smashed and items had been stolen from the building. An investigation ensued.

At about 3:30 p.m. that day, after an investigation by detectives, Christopher Power and Heather Barlow were arrested for the burglary. Detectives were assisted by the Patrol Division and the Special Investigations Unit during the investigation.

