Kingston coach accused of ‘inappropriate relationship’ with student

Investigators from the Ulster County Family and Child Advocacy Center report the arrest of Erin Koonz, 29, of Kingston, who was employed as an athletic coach with the Kingston High School.

On March 3, 2020 the Ulster County Family and Child Advocacy Center began investigating Ms. Koonz, who allegedly engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old juvenile. The investigation concluded that during the month of February 2020, Ms. Koonz and the juvenile female had engaged in illegal contact.

On June 12, 2020 Ms. Koonz was charged with the misdemeanors of Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree. Ms. Koonz was released with an appearance ticket, returnable to the Town of Ulster Court on a later date.

The Ulster County Family and Child Advocacy Center is comprised of members of the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office, Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, Town of Saugerties Police Department, Village of Ellenville Police Department, The New York State Police and Ulster County Child Protective Services including Trauma therapy and victim advocates.

Any information or questions may be referred to the Ulster County Family and Child Advocacy Center at 845-334-5155.