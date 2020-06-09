Twelve-year-old boy airlifted following bicycle crash in Saugerties

A ten-year-old boy was airlifted to Albany Medical Center yesterday afternoon after sustaining a head injury following a bicycle crash in the village of Saugerties.

Yesterday at 2:15 p.m., Saugerties Police responded 10 Oakledge Park Road in the Village of Saugerties, with DIAZ Ambulance to a report of a 10-year-old male that had fallen off his bicycle, striking his head on the pavement, sustaining a head injury, and becoming unconscious. Paramedics from DIAZ Ambulance treated the ten-year-old at the scene and then transported the child to the “Cow Flop” field across from the Cahill Elementary School, where the child was airlifted by helicopter for further treatment.

The child was not wearing a bicycle helmet, which police said contributed to the head and facial injuries.

We asked Saugerties Police Chief Joe Sinagra for updates on the child’s condition and will post them here if and when they become available.