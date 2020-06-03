2020 Dutchess County Fair cancelled

Organizers announced that the 2020 Dutchess County Fair has been cancelled due to public health concerns related to Covid-19.

“The safety of the Dutchess Fair’s visitors, participants and community is the highest priority in producing the annual fair,” stated a release announcing the decision. “Contact with county governmental agencies and the Health Department was sought and it became clear that cancellation was the most sensible choice for the fair to do its part to improve community health and safety and reduce the cycle of infection. The 175th Dutchess County Fair will return August 24 – 29, 2021.”

Advertisement

“We explored all options,” said Andy Imperati, President/CEO. “This was a very emotional and difficult decision to make. We know that the impact of the fair’s cancellation will be felt far beyond the loss of our annual celebration. We are heartbroken for the small businesses, family farms, competitors and exhibitors and communities who rely on the income and exposure the Dutchess County Fair brings them.

“We have one chance to do it right and if we cannot present the best of the best to our fairgoers, then we will not do it. The fair industry is resilient and adaptable. We will meet again to celebrate what will be the 175th celebration of the Dutchess County Fair and all that is exceptional in the Hudson Valley. We hope you are staying safe and healthy and know that we are thinking of you.”

All other non-fair events scheduled on the fairgrounds will be looked at on a per-event basis with fairgrounds management and the promoter. If guidelines cannot be met, the event will be cancelled, postponed, or rescheduled.

Currently at the fairgrounds there is a drive-up food pantry operating on Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.. The American Red Cross is scheduled for a blood drive on the fairgrounds on Monday, June 15 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Discussions regarding various graduation and moving up school ceremonies are ongoing.

Please check the fairgrounds website www.dutchessfair.com and social media for updates.