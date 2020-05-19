Me and peanut butter

I almost succumbed to the virus torpor. I wasn’t sick. I was stagnant. I spent a couple of weeks not walking, not exercising, kidding myself that standing to work at my computer counted as exercise. I was feeling so superior — congratulating myself that I hadn’t been baking, or making massive meals of heavy ingredients.

But those handfuls of walnuts and almonds add up quickly. The salads I made were getting bigger and bigger, with more ingredients. On those unseasonably cold nights, multi-grain pasta with meatless meatballs and sausage-less sausage couldn’t be so bad, could they? And oh, peanut butter, how I love you. Too much, I fear.

Not surprisingly, the results started to show up on my scale and in my mental state. I was slow. I felt doped. And depressed.

But I’m fighting back.

A turn in the weather absolutely helped. The dog, who had nearly given up hope, has joined me for lovely long walks for a few days in a row. I’ve found online exercise routines I don’t hate. Those salads are going back to a reasonable size. And peanut butter? How I will miss you. I can’t even express it.

Each time I am more mindful of my eating, I am quickly reminded how much better I feel. I’m alert, I’m awake. Life no longer feels like a slow-motion slog through mud. I’ve rediscovered this miracle many times, to be fair. It’s amazing to me that the lesson never seems to stick.

I won’t promise it’s going to stick this time, either. But for now, I’m eating to live. I know peanut butter and I are not done, but for now, it’s just not worth it. There are enough problems in the world without eating our pain.

