Two arrested after firing weapon at Woodstock home

Two face felony charges after allegedly shooting at a Woodstock home, according to the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office.

Woodstock Police and the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the residence in the area of Orchard Lane on April 29 at 9:30 p.m. in response to a 911 call reporting several shots fired.

The home was occupied, but nobody was injured. Officers found evidence that a firearm had been discharged. An investigation led to the arrests and recovery of a rifle.

Advertisement

Taejah L. Dash, 18, of Shandaken and Austin T. Hollister, 21, of Kingston were arrested Thursday May 14.

Dash was charged with attempted assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief, both felonies; and reckless endangerment, a misdemeanor.

Hollister was charged with attempted assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of criminal mischief, both felonies; and criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment, both misdemeanors.

The shooting was not a random act, according to Detective Lt. Abram Markiewicz of the Sheriff’s Office. Dash and Hollister knew the occupants, he said.

The two suspects were arraigned and released to appear in Town of Woodstock Court at a later date.

The Ulster Regional Gang Enforcement Narcotics Team (URGENT) and Woodstock Police were assisted by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police.