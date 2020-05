Finally. Liberated from their second round of Covid-19 quarantine, Carol and Ed Lundergan of New Paltz were able last week to donate their blood plasma. The couple went to the plasma donation clinic at Vassar Brothers Hospital on May 6 after being cleared to donate . . .

This page can be viewed only by subscribers.

Have an e-subscription or Hudson Valley One Premium membership? Log in

Not yet a subscriber? Sign up here.