Hudson Valley man arrested after allegedly shooting at pedestrians

The New York State Police from the Livingston barracks yesterday arrested Joshua C. Parsons, 39, of Gallatin, Columbia County, for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree, three counts of Reckless Endangerment in the first degree, all class D felonies, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the fourth degree, a class A misdemeanor, and Driving While Intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor.

At approximately 10:15 p.m., troopers responded to Sigler Road for a report of a man shooting at people. According to police, responding officers found Parsons armed with a 12-gauge Marlin 120 shotgun operating a 1996 Honda Accord on Sigler Road.

Police say Parsons confronted a group of people walking on Sigler Road and fired one shot at them. The victims fled down the road, and Parsons followed in his vehicle. The victims ran off the road and away from Parsons, who police said fired two more times at the group prior to the arrival of responding law enforcement. Further investigation found Parsons had a previous conviction for criminal possession of a weapon, and was allegedly operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Parsons was virtually arraigned before the town of Livingston Court and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear before the town of Gallatin Court on July 8 at 4 p.m.