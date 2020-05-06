Woman’s body found in Saugerties creek

The corpse of a 48-year-old female was found floating in the Plattekill Creek, near the intersection of Route 212 and Old Route 212 on May 4 at approximately 10 a.m. and reported to local authorities. Saugerties police have ascertained her identity, but did not name her, citing an ongoing investigation.

“There is not a public safety issue, we’re investigating the cause of the woman’s death,” said police chief Joe Sinagra. “There’s no indication at this particular moment in our investigation that it was anything criminal.” Sinagra said that the corpse had not been floating long, based on the state of the body, before it was found.

Individuals who witnessed “any suspicious activity” in the vicinity in the days preceding the discovery are asked to contact police headquarters at 246-9800.